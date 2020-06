Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool

- Well maintained two story 5 Bed Rooms 3.5 bath house in Sonoma in Round Rock Forest Creek. New paint, Wood, tile flowing, ADT, brand new Oven, built in microwave. small outdoor kitchen upgraded. All major shopping near by 2 swimming pools in the community and play area,24 hour Gym near. Iron fenced back yard with gate access to back yard green belt, creek in the back can do Fishing, nice flower bed with veg garden and fruits tree back yard, covered extended patio.



(RLNE4896657)