Available for move in on August 1. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths features an optional downstairs in-law plan or office with adjacent full bathroom, Large kitchen with lots of counter space, open to breakfast nook & family room with nice fireplace, Large master suite up w/its own balcony, separate tub & shower, Two other bedrooms up w/Jack & Jill bath, Spacious wood deck with ceiling fan. Call/Text Alan Kent/Realtor - 713-824-1901 to schedule a showing .