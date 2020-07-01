All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2312 Lone Spur Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2312 Lone Spur Cv
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2312 Lone Spur Cv

2312 Lone Spur Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2312 Lone Spur Cv, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new, Never lived in home in Concord at Brushy Creek! - Brand new, Never lived in home in Concord at Brushy Creek! Be the first to live in this stunning 4B/3B home. Stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous vinyl plank on the first floor, All beds up, Huge master! Don't miss out on this one! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have any available units?
2312 Lone Spur Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2312 Lone Spur Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Lone Spur Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Lone Spur Cv pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv offer parking?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have a pool?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have accessible units?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Lone Spur Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Lone Spur Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Lone Spur Cv has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District