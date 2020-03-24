All apartments in Round Rock
2311 South Crossing Drive

Location

2311 South Crossing Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great home located in South Creek and Round Rock ISD. Conveniently located within minutes of toll roads and major retailers. Four bedrooms upstairs and large master suite. All tile on main level, lots of counter space and storage in kitchen.
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have any available units?
2311 South Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2311 South Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 South Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 South Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 South Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 South Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 South Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
