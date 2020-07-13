Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

As a resident of Belmont Place, you get the best of both worldsa charming, tranquil neighborhood with the excitement of nearby Austin. All your necessities are accounted for with Target, Walmart, and H-E-B Grocery close to home. There's more convenience right around the corner with a variety of shops and boutiques available at both Round Rock Crossing and La Frontera Village, which are less than five minutes from our community. Whether youre interested in exploring the open, green spaces of Old Settlers Park, grabbing dinner along with catching a movie at Flix Brewhouse, or indulging in family-oriented fun at Austins Park N Pizza, there's a plethora of entertainment options for everyone to enjoy. Plus, with the added excitement of Downtown Austin mere minutes away, you are sure to find everything you need at Belmont Place. Call and schedule your personalized tour today!



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.