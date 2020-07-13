All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Belmont Place

1500 Lawnmont Dr · (512) 746-7311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664
Bryan - Sloan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-302 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 11-1104 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 7-702 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-208 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 11-1108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 13-1307 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
As a resident of Belmont Place, you get the best of both worldsa charming, tranquil neighborhood with the excitement of nearby Austin. All your necessities are accounted for with Target, Walmart, and H-E-B Grocery close to home. There's more convenience right around the corner with a variety of shops and boutiques available at both Round Rock Crossing and La Frontera Village, which are less than five minutes from our community. Whether youre interested in exploring the open, green spaces of Old Settlers Park, grabbing dinner along with catching a movie at Flix Brewhouse, or indulging in family-oriented fun at Austins Park N Pizza, there's a plethora of entertainment options for everyone to enjoy. Plus, with the added excitement of Downtown Austin mere minutes away, you are sure to find everything you need at Belmont Place. Call and schedule your personalized tour today!

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per apartment
Deposit: Up to one month based on credit or $300 non refundable waiver fee.
Additional: $5/month pest control; $20/month valet trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet | $35 for 2 pets
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking lot available. Please contact leasing office for complete details. Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont Place have any available units?
Belmont Place has 12 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont Place have?
Some of Belmont Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont Place is pet friendly.
Does Belmont Place offer parking?
Yes, Belmont Place offers parking.
Does Belmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belmont Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont Place have a pool?
Yes, Belmont Place has a pool.
Does Belmont Place have accessible units?
No, Belmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Belmont Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

