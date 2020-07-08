All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:24 PM

2303 Mockingbird Drive

2303 Mockingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Mockingbird Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Oakcreek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Fall move-in special!!! $150 off first month's rent! ***

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home in central Round Rock. The home provides easy access to I-35 with La Frontera shopping and dining nearby. Spacious modern eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. Beautiful hard-surface flooring throughout the main floor. Huge master bedroom featuring a double vanity sink in the bathroom along with a separate tub and shower. Covered sunroom in the backyard offers plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing away from the heat. Community includes a HOA maintained pool. Dogs and Cats ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have any available units?
2303 Mockingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2303 Mockingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Mockingbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Mockingbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Mockingbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive offer parking?
No, 2303 Mockingbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Mockingbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Mockingbird Drive has a pool.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 2303 Mockingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Mockingbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Mockingbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Mockingbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

