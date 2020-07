Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2.5/2 two story! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 4/2.5/2 two story, Inviting covered front porch, country kitchen open to dining area, Master suite includes walk in closet, garden tub and sep. shower, covered back patio when large fenced yard on corner lot.



(RLNE5073810)