Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 04/15/19 Large, 2 story, 4 bedroom home. Giant master bedroom with wood floors and a connected master bathroom that has a walk-in shower and 2 vanity sinks. Backyard has a large deck, shed, and backs up to a green belt. All bedrooms and full baths are on the 2nd floor. Home was fully renovated 5 years ago and has new appliances. Quiet, family oriented neighborhood with an elementary, middle, and high school within walking distance.



(RLNE4682989)