Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 PM

2208 Ada Lane

2208 Ada Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Ada Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home In Desirable Jester Farms Community Round Rock Rated Schools - Updated home in desirable Jester Farms community in Round Rock rated schools. The cook can enjoy the updated kitchen with gas range and granite counters. Bonus loft great for game / rec room or office. Community has pool and park. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio and huge shade tree. Yard is great for kids, pets, grilling and entertaining. Close to schools, HEB, Ikea, hospital and the Outlet Mall. Washer and Dryer included.

(RLNE3300383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Ada Lane have any available units?
2208 Ada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Ada Lane have?
Some of 2208 Ada Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Ada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Ada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Ada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Ada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Ada Lane offer parking?
No, 2208 Ada Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Ada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 Ada Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Ada Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Ada Lane has a pool.
Does 2208 Ada Lane have accessible units?
No, 2208 Ada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Ada Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Ada Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
