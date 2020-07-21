2208 Ada Lane

Amenities
Updated Home In Desirable Jester Farms Community Round Rock Rated Schools - Updated home in desirable Jester Farms community in Round Rock rated schools. The cook can enjoy the updated kitchen with gas range and granite counters. Bonus loft great for game / rec room or office. Community has pool and park. Nice sized fenced yard with covered patio and huge shade tree. Yard is great for kids, pets, grilling and entertaining. Close to schools, HEB, Ikea, hospital and the Outlet Mall. Washer and Dryer included.
(RLNE3300383)