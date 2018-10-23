Rent Calculator
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2107 Magnolia Drive.
Round Rock, TX
2107 Magnolia Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM
2107 Magnolia Drive
2107 Magnolia Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2107 Magnolia Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Southern Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
2107 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2107 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 2107 Magnolia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2107 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
No, 2107 Magnolia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 2107 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.
