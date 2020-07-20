2100 Bent Tree Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing. A show piece of a home!! Four bedroom, two and a half bath with two dining areas and two living areas. Fourth bedroom could be used as a home office. So many upgrades to list them all: Stainless steel appliances and comes with refrigerator, double oven, laminated wood kitchen island with vegetable sink and filtered water, pot filler over gas cooktop, beautiful marble countertops, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings with remote fans in each room, hardwood doors, Samsung front loader washer and dryer, plantation shutters, huge backyard with covered patio and storage shed, BBQ grill...the list goes on! Great schools in the area and located at the end of a cul de sac! Don't let this opportunity slip away and is available NOW for an immediate move in! Also, this property will be professionally managed by Renters warehouse. Pet friendly with pet deposit.