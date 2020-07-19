2003 Erika Cove

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with spacious living areas downstairs and a game room upstairs, as well as a large master suite with a garden tub and separate shower. The walk-in master closet is a big as a bedroom, and the secondary bedrooms are nicely sized. The kitchen has an abundance of counter space and cabinets and opens to the tiled family room. The large backyard includes a shed and an inviting back porch.?



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.

