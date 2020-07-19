All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2003 Erika Cove

2003 Erika Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Erika Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Spring Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with spacious living areas downstairs and a game room upstairs, as well as a large master suite with a garden tub and separate shower. The walk-in master closet is a big as a bedroom, and the secondary bedrooms are nicely sized. The kitchen has an abundance of counter space and cabinets and opens to the tiled family room. The large backyard includes a shed and an inviting back porch.?

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Erika Cove have any available units?
2003 Erika Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Erika Cove have?
Some of 2003 Erika Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Erika Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Erika Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Erika Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Erika Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Erika Cove offer parking?
No, 2003 Erika Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Erika Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Erika Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Erika Cove have a pool?
No, 2003 Erika Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Erika Cove have accessible units?
No, 2003 Erika Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Erika Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Erika Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
