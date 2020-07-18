All apartments in Round Rock
200 Twin Ridge DR
200 Twin Ridge DR

200 Twin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Twin Ridge Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Peterson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Rare Historical home in the heart of Round Rock Downtown area nestled in an acre. This gorgeous one story boasts vaulted ceilings, an amazing and open floor plan, quaint Round Rock charm and convenience to downtown round rock. You'll also be able to enjoy the enormous oak trees and the shade these 200 Year old trees canopies provide. This home backs to an additional 1.6 acres so you won't feel like you have neighrbors closeby! Come tour the home, fall in love with the charm and history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Twin Ridge DR have any available units?
200 Twin Ridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Twin Ridge DR have?
Some of 200 Twin Ridge DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Twin Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
200 Twin Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Twin Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 200 Twin Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 200 Twin Ridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 200 Twin Ridge DR offers parking.
Does 200 Twin Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Twin Ridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Twin Ridge DR have a pool?
No, 200 Twin Ridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 200 Twin Ridge DR have accessible units?
Yes, 200 Twin Ridge DR has accessible units.
Does 200 Twin Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Twin Ridge DR has units with dishwashers.
