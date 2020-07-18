200 Twin Ridge DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

Rare Historical home in the heart of Round Rock Downtown area nestled in an acre. This gorgeous one story boasts vaulted ceilings, an amazing and open floor plan, quaint Round Rock charm and convenience to downtown round rock. You'll also be able to enjoy the enormous oak trees and the shade these 200 Year old trees canopies provide. This home backs to an additional 1.6 acres so you won't feel like you have neighrbors closeby! Come tour the home, fall in love with the charm and history.