Amenities
1952 Alvarado Drive Available 07/28/20 Beautiful Single Story 3/2 in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
Well maintained single story 3/2! Beautiful luxury real wood floor in common areas! A quiet neighborhood is full of amenities! Easy access to I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130 for downtown Austin. Spacious open floorplan with a built-in desk area. Large granite center island and upgraded appliances in the modern kitchen! Ample sized master bedroom with his/her double closets and vanities. Very convenient commute to many employers, shopping, and entertainment!
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2017
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious open concept!
- High ceilings!
- Hard flooring in all common areas!
- Covered back patio!
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and double vanity!
- Updated, modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters.
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
(RLNE5905907)