1952 Alvarado Drive Available 07/28/20 Beautiful Single Story 3/2 in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.



Well maintained single story 3/2! Beautiful luxury real wood floor in common areas! A quiet neighborhood is full of amenities! Easy access to I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130 for downtown Austin. Spacious open floorplan with a built-in desk area. Large granite center island and upgraded appliances in the modern kitchen! Ample sized master bedroom with his/her double closets and vanities. Very convenient commute to many employers, shopping, and entertainment!



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Spacious open concept!

- High ceilings!

- Hard flooring in all common areas!

- Covered back patio!

- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and double vanity!

- Updated, modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



