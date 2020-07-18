All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1952 Alvarado Drive

1952 Alvarado Dr · (512) 596-2128
Location

1952 Alvarado Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1952 Alvarado Drive · Avail. Jul 28

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1952 Alvarado Drive Available 07/28/20 Beautiful Single Story 3/2 in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.

Well maintained single story 3/2! Beautiful luxury real wood floor in common areas! A quiet neighborhood is full of amenities! Easy access to I-35, MoPac, 45, and 130 for downtown Austin. Spacious open floorplan with a built-in desk area. Large granite center island and upgraded appliances in the modern kitchen! Ample sized master bedroom with his/her double closets and vanities. Very convenient commute to many employers, shopping, and entertainment!

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious open concept!
- High ceilings!
- Hard flooring in all common areas!
- Covered back patio!
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet and double vanity!
- Updated, modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Nonrefundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

(RLNE5905907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Alvarado Drive have any available units?
1952 Alvarado Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1952 Alvarado Drive have?
Some of 1952 Alvarado Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Alvarado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Alvarado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Alvarado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 Alvarado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1952 Alvarado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Alvarado Drive offers parking.
Does 1952 Alvarado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Alvarado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Alvarado Drive have a pool?
No, 1952 Alvarado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Alvarado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1952 Alvarado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Alvarado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 Alvarado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
