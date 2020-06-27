All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:41 PM

1857 Wallin Loop

1857 Wallin Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Wallin Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great floor plan SINGLE STORY HOME with two living areas available in Jester Farms! - ** NO CARPETING !! * $300 off FIRST MONTH RENT!! * Owner just had to have major foundation work done, and sheetrock and painting to be done. Great floor plan SINGLE STORY with two living areas. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout the home. Great covered wrap around porch in the back yard. Cozy Fireplace in back living area. 2" FAUX WOOD BLINDS in living areas. Island in the open kitchen with a pantry. The home has a washer but not a dryer, or we can remove the washer. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5008847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Wallin Loop have any available units?
1857 Wallin Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Wallin Loop have?
Some of 1857 Wallin Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Wallin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Wallin Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Wallin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Wallin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Wallin Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Wallin Loop offers parking.
Does 1857 Wallin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 Wallin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Wallin Loop have a pool?
No, 1857 Wallin Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Wallin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1857 Wallin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Wallin Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 Wallin Loop has units with dishwashers.
