Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light bright one story unit with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living room with fireplace. Completely renovated with fresh paint throughout, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new kitchen and dining room lights. New ceiling fans in living and bedrooms. New vanities, faucets, mirrors, lights, toilets. No carpet. Indoor laundry area. Big back yard. One car garage. Close to Pools, Multiple Parks and hiking trails.