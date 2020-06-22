All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1745 Bayland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1745 Bayland
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

1745 Bayland

1745 Bayland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1745 Bayland Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Chishlom Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1745 Bayland Available 02/01/20 Huge Master Suite; Located in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood - Call Gayle 541 621-0002 if you would like to make an appointment

*$50.00 application fee, apply online

Description:
This is a newer 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Large master suite with 2 walk in closets, private office which is the fourth bedroom. Stainless Steel Appliances; Whirlpool Quiet Partner dishwasher & Samsung high end range Fenced yard. Pets allowed with additional security deposit. Private neighborhood, near schools and shopping. Apply on line

(RLNE2589957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Bayland have any available units?
1745 Bayland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Bayland have?
Some of 1745 Bayland's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Bayland currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Bayland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Bayland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Bayland is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Bayland offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Bayland offers parking.
Does 1745 Bayland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Bayland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Bayland have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Bayland has a pool.
Does 1745 Bayland have accessible units?
No, 1745 Bayland does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Bayland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 Bayland has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District