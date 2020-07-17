All apartments in Round Rock
1706 Wagon Gap Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 Wagon Gap Drive

1706 Wagon Gap Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Wagon Gap Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Round Rock Home! - Lovely Round Rock home with updates through out including recent paint job thru interior of property. New Wood-look tile too! Painted brick fireplace and mantle give it modern feel as well as updated fixture in dining and recessed lighting in the kitchen. All white cabinets/granite counters in kitchen and new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Updates in bathrooms too include granite counters, white vanity and new light fixtures. Awesome backyard with nice patio and deck-perfect for entertaining.

(RLNE4620466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have any available units?
1706 Wagon Gap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have?
Some of 1706 Wagon Gap Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Wagon Gap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Wagon Gap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Wagon Gap Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive offer parking?
No, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have a pool?
No, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Wagon Gap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Wagon Gap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
