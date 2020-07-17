1706 Wagon Gap Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Round Rock Home! - Lovely Round Rock home with updates through out including recent paint job thru interior of property. New Wood-look tile too! Painted brick fireplace and mantle give it modern feel as well as updated fixture in dining and recessed lighting in the kitchen. All white cabinets/granite counters in kitchen and new Samsung stainless steel appliances. Updates in bathrooms too include granite counters, white vanity and new light fixtures. Awesome backyard with nice patio and deck-perfect for entertaining.



(RLNE4620466)