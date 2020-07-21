1501 Corn Hill Lane

Amenities
Must see charming single-story home on large corner lot! Property boasts hard flooring in common areas, private master suite, and detached garage. Home is situated across the street from a large park! Large bedrooms and closets throughout. Garage entry is in back of house through alley making the curb appeal of this home stand out! Located close to shopping and highways.
*Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/CmdUKHiaVU0 *
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Detached Garage, entry through back alley
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2008
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming free-standing condo community (single family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!
- Excellent schools!
- Corner lot
- Open concept floor plan
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring throughout living areas
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Community pool
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking allowed on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Corner Lot, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, HOA Community, Microwave, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto)