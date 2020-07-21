All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1501 Corn Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1501 Corn Hill Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:38 PM

1501 Corn Hill Lane

1501 Corn Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1501 Corn Hill Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see charming single-story home on large corner lot! Property boasts hard flooring in common areas, private master suite, and detached garage. Home is situated across the street from a large park! Large bedrooms and closets throughout. Garage entry is in back of house through alley making the curb appeal of this home stand out! Located close to shopping and highways.

*Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/CmdUKHiaVU0 *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Detached Garage, entry through back alley
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2008

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming free-standing condo community (single family homes)! Neighborhood beautifully kept!
- Excellent schools!
- Corner lot
- Open concept floor plan
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring throughout living areas
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Community pool

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking allowed on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Corner Lot, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, HOA Community, Microwave, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have any available units?
1501 Corn Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have?
Some of 1501 Corn Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Corn Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Corn Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Corn Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Corn Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Corn Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Corn Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Corn Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1501 Corn Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Corn Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Corn Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District