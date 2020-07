Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Home is ready to go! Spacious lot with tons of shade trees to escape the summer heat. Master Bathroom recently remodeled with amazing walk in shower! Stained concrete floors throughout for easy clean up. Huge backyard with several storage sheds available for use. No back neighbors! Great location, just a short drive to the Round Rock outlets or Downtown Round Rock.