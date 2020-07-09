1407 Pigeon View St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

1407 Pigeon View Round Rock, TX 78665 - Newly remodeled and ready for move in! You'll find plenty of space in this gorgeously updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath house complete with formal dining + office. Enjoy a lounge in the shade underneath the large trees on a Spring day or cozy next to the fireplace on a chilly Fall night. Property features natural lighting throughout, large master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Stainless steel appliances, light cabinetry, & a desk area! Conveniently located minutes from 1-35, retail, & restaurants!



