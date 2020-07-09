1407 Pigeon View St

Amenities
1407 Pigeon View Round Rock, TX 78665 - Newly remodeled and ready for move in! You'll find plenty of space in this gorgeously updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath house complete with formal dining + office. Enjoy a lounge in the shade underneath the large trees on a Spring day or cozy next to the fireplace on a chilly Fall night. Property features natural lighting throughout, large master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Stainless steel appliances, light cabinetry, & a desk area! Conveniently located minutes from 1-35, retail, & restaurants!
(RLNE3401833)