Round Rock, TX
1407 Pigeon View St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1407 Pigeon View St

1407 Pigeon View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Pigeon View Street, Round Rock, TX 78665
Indian Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
1407 Pigeon View Round Rock, TX 78665 - Newly remodeled and ready for move in! You'll find plenty of space in this gorgeously updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath house complete with formal dining + office. Enjoy a lounge in the shade underneath the large trees on a Spring day or cozy next to the fireplace on a chilly Fall night. Property features natural lighting throughout, large master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, & separate shower. Stainless steel appliances, light cabinetry, & a desk area! Conveniently located minutes from 1-35, retail, & restaurants!

(RLNE3401833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Pigeon View St have any available units?
1407 Pigeon View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Pigeon View St have?
Some of 1407 Pigeon View St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Pigeon View St currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Pigeon View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Pigeon View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Pigeon View St is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Pigeon View St offer parking?
No, 1407 Pigeon View St does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Pigeon View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Pigeon View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Pigeon View St have a pool?
No, 1407 Pigeon View St does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Pigeon View St have accessible units?
No, 1407 Pigeon View St does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Pigeon View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Pigeon View St has units with dishwashers.

