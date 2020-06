Amenities

fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room

1305 Garden Path Dr Available 08/01/19 Lots of Space , super location, huge trees and back yard. - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a very large lot with 1574 sq.ft. of living space; it offers an open kitchen/breakfast area, spacious family room w/ awesome wood burning fireplace, large kitchen, upstairs game room, downstairs flex room, and so much more. No HOA!!!!



(RLNE3539770)