Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bed/two-and-a-half bath home in convenient Round Rock location. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment that will keep everybody happy! Cozy up in front of the living room fireplace when it's chilly or enjoy a cookout on the back porch to soak up the sun. Easy access to IH35 for commuting into Austin or Georgetown. Pets ok!