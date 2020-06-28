All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:31 AM

1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD

1301 Fm 1460 · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Fm 1460, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
Sophisticated suburban living by the way of spacious and luxurious units located only minutes away from vibrant and enticing downtown Austin. This pet-friendly community includes all of your dream must-haves including a 24-hour cardio fitness center, game room with billiards table, coffee bar with complimentary Wi-Fi, sand volleyball court, sprawling resort-style swimming pool with peaceful fountain, inviting outdoor fireplace and controlled access gates. Covered parking and detached garages are also available. These luxurious amenities also extend to your apartment where you will find black-on-black appliances, custom lighting, contemporary kitchens, roomy walk-in closets, walk-in showers with glass enclosures, wood-style flooring, maple cabinetry, personal patios with storage closet, ceiling fans, designer paint options, and sophisticated crown molding details. The location is right where you want to be, just a short drive away from IH-35, IBM, premium outlets, excellent schools, retail shops, grocery stores, nature trails, bike paths and more. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have any available units?
1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have?
Some of 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD offers parking.
Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD has a pool.
Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
