1301 NORTH A.W. GRIMES BLVD

Amenities

Sophisticated suburban living by the way of spacious and luxurious units located only minutes away from vibrant and enticing downtown Austin. This pet-friendly community includes all of your dream must-haves including a 24-hour cardio fitness center, game room with billiards table, coffee bar with complimentary Wi-Fi, sand volleyball court, sprawling resort-style swimming pool with peaceful fountain, inviting outdoor fireplace and controlled access gates. Covered parking and detached garages are also available. These luxurious amenities also extend to your apartment where you will find black-on-black appliances, custom lighting, contemporary kitchens, roomy walk-in closets, walk-in showers with glass enclosures, wood-style flooring, maple cabinetry, personal patios with storage closet, ceiling fans, designer paint options, and sophisticated crown molding details. The location is right where you want to be, just a short drive away from IH-35, IBM, premium outlets, excellent schools, retail shops, grocery stores, nature trails, bike paths and more. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.