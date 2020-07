Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home available in Round Rock. Perfect for your family! The bedrooms are spacious and the master has a walk in closet, perfect for your wardrobe. This home features plank flooring throughtout, and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room. A great spot to entertain guests. There is even a fenced off yard for your pet. Visit today!