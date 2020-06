Amenities

BRICK Home - close to TOLL and I-35. Within one mile of the new KALAHARI Park and Old Settler's! NEW paint and carpet! CLEAN and ready. Three bedrooms and TWO large living areas! Light & bright open floor plan - high ceilings & neutral palette. Kitchen features brand new Stainless Steel appliances and ample cabinetry for storage and prep. Laminate & hard tile throughout; carpet in beds. Spacious master w/ ensuite. Great community amenities: playground, park, trails & sport courts.