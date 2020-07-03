Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1116 Long Meadow DR
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:15 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1116 Long Meadow DR
1116 Longmeadow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1116 Longmeadow Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664
Mesa Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Available for immediate move-in. Cute & cozy remodel in Round Rock. Granite, laminate, carpet in beds only. Nice size backyard. NO HOA. Small pets ONLY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR have any available units?
1116 Long Meadow DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1116 Long Meadow DR have?
Some of 1116 Long Meadow DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1116 Long Meadow DR currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Long Meadow DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Long Meadow DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Long Meadow DR is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR offer parking?
No, 1116 Long Meadow DR does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Long Meadow DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR have a pool?
No, 1116 Long Meadow DR does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1116 Long Meadow DR has accessible units.
Does 1116 Long Meadow DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Long Meadow DR does not have units with dishwashers.
