1103 Peach Tree Cv

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage concierge fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

Wonderful Home on Large Cul-de-sac Lot in Round Rock - Wonderful Home on Large Cul-de-sac Lot in Round Rock ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Open Floor Plan ~ Quiet Neighborhood in Convenient Location ~ Walking Distance to Park ~ Hard Flooring Throughout (No Carpet) ~ Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace ~ 2 Car Garage + Storage Shed in Backyard ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE3490395)