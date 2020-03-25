1103 Peach Tree Cv

Amenities
Wonderful Home on Large Cul-de-sac Lot in Round Rock - Wonderful Home on Large Cul-de-sac Lot in Round Rock ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Open Floor Plan ~ Quiet Neighborhood in Convenient Location ~ Walking Distance to Park ~ Hard Flooring Throughout (No Carpet) ~ Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace ~ 2 Car Garage + Storage Shed in Backyard ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE3490395)