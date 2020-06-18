All apartments in Round Rock
1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd.
1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd

1101 Kenney Fort Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Kenney Fort Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
Apartment Amenities

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Walk-in Closet

Wood Floors

Microwaves

Pantry

Ceiling Fans

Full-Size Washer/Dryer

Large Patio/Balcony

Garbage Disposal

Track Lighting

Dishwasher

Community Amenities

Dog Wash Station

On-Site Maintenance

Clubhouse

Wooded Views

BBQ/Picnic Area

On-Site Management

24/hr Fitness Center

Walking Trails

Sand Volleyball Court

Access Gates

Pool

Covered Parking

Creek Views

Package Receiving

Detached garage

Business Center

Community Event Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have any available units?
1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have?
Some of 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd has a pool.
Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd has units with dishwashers.

