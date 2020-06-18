1101 S Kenney Fort Blvd.

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Walk-in Closet
Wood Floors
Microwaves
Pantry
Ceiling Fans
Full-Size Washer/Dryer
Large Patio/Balcony
Garbage Disposal
Track Lighting
Dishwasher
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Dog Wash Station
On-Site Maintenance
Clubhouse
Wooded Views
BBQ/Picnic Area
On-Site Management
24/hr Fitness Center
Walking Trails
Sand Volleyball Court
Access Gates
Pool
Covered Parking
Creek Views
Package Receiving
Detached garage
Business Center
Community Event Room