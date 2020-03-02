All apartments in Round Rock
1064 Zeus Circle
1064 Zeus Circle

1064 Zeus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Zeus Circle, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic 4/2.5/2 home features spacious great room open to dining and kitchen! Granite counter tops, tile and 42" cabinets complete w/ center island! Master suite on main level & game room up. Tile flooring & over sized lot. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

