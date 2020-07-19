1027 Leah Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Impressive Home - Immediate Move-In - Amazing 4-BR, 2-BA single story home in Rolling Ridge that's ready for you to call home! The spacious kitchen is appointed with an island, ample cabinets, built-in microwave & gas cooking. Enjoy hard-tile, wood-vinyl plank & carpeted flooring! The family room is complete with a fireplace & the backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered-patio and an extra storage building! Fridge, washer & dryer included! Broker #9007532. Apply now @ https://mda.quickleasepro.com



(RLNE4516614)