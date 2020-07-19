All apartments in Round Rock
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1027 Leah Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1027 Leah Lane

1027 Leah Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Leah Ln, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rolling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Impressive Home - Immediate Move-In - Amazing 4-BR, 2-BA single story home in Rolling Ridge that's ready for you to call home! The spacious kitchen is appointed with an island, ample cabinets, built-in microwave & gas cooking. Enjoy hard-tile, wood-vinyl plank & carpeted flooring! The family room is complete with a fireplace & the backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered-patio and an extra storage building! Fridge, washer & dryer included! Broker #9007532. Apply now @ https://mda.quickleasepro.com

(RLNE4516614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Leah Lane have any available units?
1027 Leah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Leah Lane have?
Some of 1027 Leah Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Leah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Leah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Leah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Leah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Leah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Leah Lane offers parking.
Does 1027 Leah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 Leah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Leah Lane have a pool?
No, 1027 Leah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Leah Lane have accessible units?
No, 1027 Leah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Leah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Leah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
