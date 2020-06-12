Apartment List
251 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
25 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1042 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Crowley Park
22 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
38 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
19 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
North College Park
35 Units Available
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
948 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Richardson Crossing
18 Units Available
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1094 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Highland Terrace
22 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
45 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1208 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1258 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1243 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1214 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1153 sqft
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
31 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1130 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1240 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1035 sqft
Conveniently located by President George Bush Turnpike. Residents have access to a fitness center, picnic area with grills, clubhouse, business center and green areas. Enjoy the privacy of personal balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lowest Greenville
17 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
372 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1270 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments located in Richardson, Texas! We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of interior touches, including lofty nine-foot ceilings, custom wood cabinetry with sleek
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1367 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1385 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,319 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Richardson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,319 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richardson.
    • While rents in Richardson fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

