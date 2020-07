Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home that features a large living area with plenty of room to entertain. The master bedroom features include french door access to the backyard with the master bath having dual walk-in closets. Also has a Jack and Jill bedroom for convenience. This home has easy access to HWY75 with all the restaurants, movies and entertainment within a short drive. Come on by! Also for sale 14148019.