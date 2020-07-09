847 Dublin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This stunning condo is ready for immediate move in. The unit has one bedroom, one and a half baths, fireplace, full size laundry, spacious fenced in patio, and comes equipped with washer and dryer. The condo has also been updated with granite counter tops, flooring, lighting, appliances, paint, etc. and is in great condition. There is also covered parking and a community pool within walking distance. Do not miss out as this will not last long!! MOVE IN TODAY!!