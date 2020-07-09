All apartments in Richardson
Location

847 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This stunning condo is ready for immediate move in. The unit has one bedroom, one and a half baths, fireplace, full size laundry, spacious fenced in patio, and comes equipped with washer and dryer. The condo has also been updated with granite counter tops, flooring, lighting, appliances, paint, etc. and is in great condition. There is also covered parking and a community pool within walking distance. Do not miss out as this will not last long!! MOVE IN TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Dublin Drive have any available units?
847 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 847 Dublin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
847 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 847 Dublin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 847 Dublin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 847 Dublin Drive offers parking.
Does 847 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 Dublin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 847 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 847 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 847 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Dublin Drive has units with dishwashers.

