Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
844 Dartford Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

844 Dartford Drive

844 Dartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

844 Dartford Drive, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
PRICE REDUCED BELOW MARKET PRICE FOR LEASE & QUICK SALE!!! Beautiful corner townhome with lights. SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. Beautiful Open KC with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer backsplash. Master suite downstairs with a dual sink vanity, glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. Bonus loft living space, game room and additional bedrooms upstairs. Master down with hardwood floors and a private bath with granite countertops. The second floor has the living area and office space w 2 bedrooms include double sinks and granite countertops. Gated community-supper convenient location w all major shopping centers, entertainments, and high ways. All Furnished. SELLER FINANCE AVAILABLE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Dartford Drive have any available units?
844 Dartford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 Dartford Drive have?
Some of 844 Dartford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Dartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Dartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Dartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 844 Dartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 844 Dartford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 844 Dartford Drive offers parking.
Does 844 Dartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Dartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Dartford Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Dartford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Dartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 Dartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Dartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Dartford Drive has units with dishwashers.

