844 Dartford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

PRICE REDUCED BELOW MARKET PRICE FOR LEASE & QUICK SALE!!! Beautiful corner townhome with lights. SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. Beautiful Open KC with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer backsplash. Master suite downstairs with a dual sink vanity, glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. Bonus loft living space, game room and additional bedrooms upstairs. Master down with hardwood floors and a private bath with granite countertops. The second floor has the living area and office space w 2 bedrooms include double sinks and granite countertops. Gated community-supper convenient location w all major shopping centers, entertainments, and high ways. All Furnished. SELLER FINANCE AVAILABLE !!!