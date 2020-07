808 VINECREST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CURRENT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO UTD. SPLIT MASTER HAS SITTING AREA & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. REMODELED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO LIVING AREA & HAS A BREAKFAST BAR. BUILT IN MICROWAVE. STOVE TO BE PROVIDED. REFRIGERATOR AVAILABLE. DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY. EXTRA INSULATION IN ATTIC. RAISED PANEL DOORS. 3 CEILING FANS. HEATING , A-C & 50 GAL WATER HEATER REPLACED 2015. RESIDENTIAL SERVICE CONTRACT. NICE FENCED YARD. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. ENJOY GREENWOOD HILLS SWIM CLUB. NICE!!