724 Melrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled and move-in Ready! New paint, hardwood floors and carpet throughout. As you enter the two story home you will have stacked formals with well painted panels and new windows providing tons of natural light. The kitchen area is centered with white cabinets, backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a large utility room and breakfast area overlooking the large backyard. The second floor features four bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full, updated baths. Walking distance to UTD and neighborhood schools! This one’s a winner!