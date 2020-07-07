All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 724 Melrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
724 Melrose Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:41 PM

724 Melrose Drive

724 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

724 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and move-in Ready! New paint, hardwood floors and carpet throughout. As you enter the two story home you will have stacked formals with well painted panels and new windows providing tons of natural light. The kitchen area is centered with white cabinets, backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a large utility room and breakfast area overlooking the large backyard. The second floor features four bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full, updated baths. Walking distance to UTD and neighborhood schools! This one’s a winner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Melrose Drive have any available units?
724 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 724 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 724 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 724 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 724 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 724 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 724 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Melrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District