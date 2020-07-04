All apartments in Richardson
643 Matthew Place
643 Matthew Place

643 Matthew Place · No Longer Available
643 Matthew Place, Richardson, TX 75081

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
playground
pool
garage
Attractive Townhome in the center of Richardson. Convinient location within walking distance to DART station, shopping and dining area, close to CityLine area. Easy access to major highways. Wood floor and title in living, dining, and kitchen area. 2 living rooms bring more spaces for entertainment. Kitchen offers granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, dual vanities, and garden tub. Attached car garage. Enjoy the community amenities - community pools, playgrounds, jog trails & more! This is a MUST SEE and won't last long. Tenant and tenant's agent verify all information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 643 Matthew Place have any available units?
643 Matthew Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Matthew Place have?
Some of 643 Matthew Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Matthew Place currently offering any rent specials?
643 Matthew Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Matthew Place pet-friendly?
No, 643 Matthew Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 643 Matthew Place offer parking?
Yes, 643 Matthew Place offers parking.
Does 643 Matthew Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Matthew Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Matthew Place have a pool?
Yes, 643 Matthew Place has a pool.
Does 643 Matthew Place have accessible units?
No, 643 Matthew Place does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Matthew Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Matthew Place has units with dishwashers.

