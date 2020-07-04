643 Matthew Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Attractive Townhome in the center of Richardson. Convinient location within walking distance to DART station, shopping and dining area, close to CityLine area. Easy access to major highways. Wood floor and title in living, dining, and kitchen area. 2 living rooms bring more spaces for entertainment. Kitchen offers granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, dual vanities, and garden tub. Attached car garage. Enjoy the community amenities - community pools, playgrounds, jog trails & more! This is a MUST SEE and won't last long. Tenant and tenant's agent verify all information.