628 S Greenville Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 S Greenville Avenue

628 South Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

628 South Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in ready, low maintenance, very bright, well-kept beautiful, open floor townhome with vaulted ceilings, large master bath, and an excellent sized master closet. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Mckamy Park offers a large community pool, clubhouse, playground, and park area with walking, jogging trails. Very convenient location: walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Spring Valley Dart station. Easy access to HWY 75, BGBT and 635. This beauty won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 S Greenville Avenue have any available units?
628 S Greenville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 S Greenville Avenue have?
Some of 628 S Greenville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 S Greenville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 S Greenville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 S Greenville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 S Greenville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 628 S Greenville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 628 S Greenville Avenue offers parking.
Does 628 S Greenville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 S Greenville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 S Greenville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 628 S Greenville Avenue has a pool.
Does 628 S Greenville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 S Greenville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 S Greenville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 S Greenville Avenue has units with dishwashers.

