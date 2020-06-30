628 S Greenville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Move in ready, low maintenance, very bright, well-kept beautiful, open floor townhome with vaulted ceilings, large master bath, and an excellent sized master closet. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Mckamy Park offers a large community pool, clubhouse, playground, and park area with walking, jogging trails. Very convenient location: walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Spring Valley Dart station. Easy access to HWY 75, BGBT and 635. This beauty won't last long!!!