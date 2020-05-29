All apartments in Richardson
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:08 AM

628 Raford Hill Lane

628 Raford Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

628 Raford Hill Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful town home is ready for move-in. The beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, large walk-in pantry. The breakfast room overlooks the open patio and fenced yard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. The utility room is upstairs for your convenience and has plenty of room for storage. The Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. It's a great location for commuting. One pet allowed, considered on case by case basis. Pet non refundable fee $400 for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Raford Hill Lane have any available units?
628 Raford Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Raford Hill Lane have?
Some of 628 Raford Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Raford Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
628 Raford Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Raford Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Raford Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 628 Raford Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 628 Raford Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 628 Raford Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Raford Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Raford Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 628 Raford Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 628 Raford Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 628 Raford Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Raford Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Raford Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

