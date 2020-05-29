628 Raford Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful town home is ready for move-in. The beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, large walk-in pantry. The breakfast room overlooks the open patio and fenced yard. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. The utility room is upstairs for your convenience and has plenty of room for storage. The Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. It's a great location for commuting. One pet allowed, considered on case by case basis. Pet non refundable fee $400 for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.