Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

628 Dumont Drive

628 Dumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

628 Dumont Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a GEM! You’ll be proud to call this stunner home! A COMPLETE, and TASTEFUL renovation: gorgeous kitchen, bathrooms, bamboo floors, updated elec, HVAC and windows! Open concept living great for entertaining. French doors open to lovely deck & shady backyard. Situated on nice street, close to Heights Shopping Ctr, movies, shopping, restaurants, Durham Park, Central Expwy, I-635, Geo Bush Hwy. And Great Schools! Practice physical distancing when viewing the property.

LANDLORD MAINTAINS ALL LAWN & LANDSCAPING. THIS IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT OF $2145.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Dumont Drive have any available units?
628 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 628 Dumont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 628 Dumont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 628 Dumont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Dumont Drive offers parking.
Does 628 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Dumont Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Dumont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Dumont Drive has units with dishwashers.

