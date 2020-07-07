628 Dumont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a GEM! You’ll be proud to call this stunner home! A COMPLETE, and TASTEFUL renovation: gorgeous kitchen, bathrooms, bamboo floors, updated elec, HVAC and windows! Open concept living great for entertaining. French doors open to lovely deck & shady backyard. Situated on nice street, close to Heights Shopping Ctr, movies, shopping, restaurants, Durham Park, Central Expwy, I-635, Geo Bush Hwy. And Great Schools! Practice physical distancing when viewing the property.



LANDLORD MAINTAINS ALL LAWN & LANDSCAPING. THIS IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT OF $2145.