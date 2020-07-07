All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

627 Newberry Drive

627 Newberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

627 Newberry Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The location is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Richardson. Warm and inviting! Beautiful updates includes taupe granite counter tops. stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in the kitchen and refurbished hardwood floors. Bathrooms refinished with pretty tile floors and fixtures. It has plenty of charm from it's electic lighting in the dining room to the modern round miniature tiles in the bathroom. Owner holds an active real estate license in the state of Texas. Available for move in March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

