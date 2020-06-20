623 Dumont Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 1.1 bath home with beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Vintage fixtures in baths. Bright kitchen with washer connection. Dryer connection is in garage. Ceramic tile in kitchen with updated sink and faucet. Large fenced back yard with storage unit. Fresh paint in all rooms. Close to Central Expressway. Beautiful neighborhood. Make this your new home.