Richardson, TX
623 Dumont Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

623 Dumont Drive

623 Dumont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

623 Dumont Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1.1 bath home with beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Vintage fixtures in baths. Bright kitchen with washer connection. Dryer connection is in garage. Ceramic tile in kitchen with updated sink and faucet. Large fenced back yard with storage unit. Fresh paint in all rooms. Close to Central Expressway. Beautiful neighborhood. Make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Dumont Drive have any available units?
623 Dumont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Dumont Drive have?
Some of 623 Dumont Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
623 Dumont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Dumont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 623 Dumont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 623 Dumont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 623 Dumont Drive offers parking.
Does 623 Dumont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Dumont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Dumont Drive have a pool?
No, 623 Dumont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 623 Dumont Drive have accessible units?
No, 623 Dumont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Dumont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Dumont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

