Charming 3 bedroom 1.1 bath home with beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Vintage fixtures in baths. Bright kitchen with washer connection. Dryer connection is in garage. Ceramic tile in kitchen with updated sink and faucet. Large fenced back yard with storage unit. Fresh paint in all rooms. Close to Central Expressway. Beautiful neighborhood. Make this your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 623 Dumont Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
What amenities does 623 Dumont Drive have?
Is 623 Dumont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
