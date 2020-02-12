All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 609 Bedford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
609 Bedford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 Bedford Drive

609 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

609 Bedford Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Very nice and clean home ready for move in. Oak hardwood flooring in all living areas. Kitchen overlooks living and dining which is great for entertaining. Kitchen offers gas cooking, SS dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, brush nickel hardware, LED can lighting, and great size breakfast bar. Bedrooms have carpet with remote controls for ceiling fans. Bathrooms have tile floors and backsplash with clothes hamper storage and cabinets. Programmable thermostat, R40 attic insulation, motion sensory lighting in front and back, 2 car garage with keyless entry, storm windows, and 2in wood blinds throughout. Close to UTD, Hwy 75 and 190, Statefarm Cityline, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Bedford Drive have any available units?
609 Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 609 Bedford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 609 Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Bedford Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Bedford Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Bedford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Bedford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District