609 Bedford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Very nice and clean home ready for move in. Oak hardwood flooring in all living areas. Kitchen overlooks living and dining which is great for entertaining. Kitchen offers gas cooking, SS dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, brush nickel hardware, LED can lighting, and great size breakfast bar. Bedrooms have carpet with remote controls for ceiling fans. Bathrooms have tile floors and backsplash with clothes hamper storage and cabinets. Programmable thermostat, R40 attic insulation, motion sensory lighting in front and back, 2 car garage with keyless entry, storm windows, and 2in wood blinds throughout. Close to UTD, Hwy 75 and 190, Statefarm Cityline, shopping, and restaurants.