Richardson, TX
5806 Southampton Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

5806 Southampton Drive

5806 Southampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5806 Southampton Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Wyndsor Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great rental property in quiet neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features the Master and an additional bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms up. No carpet downstairs - all laminate or tile. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, upgraded back splash and 5 burner gas stove. SS Fridge stays with the rental. Tons of closet space in this house - HUGE walk in pantry and Master closet. Large yard with covered patio. Pets on a case by case basis. Miller Elementary School and Breckenridge Park are walking distance away. Close to 190, 75, CitiLine, and State Farm. Hurry - this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Southampton Drive have any available units?
5806 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5806 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 5806 Southampton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5806 Southampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5806 Southampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5806 Southampton Drive offers parking.
Does 5806 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5806 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Southampton Drive have a pool?
No, 5806 Southampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5806 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5806 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.

