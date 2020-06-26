5806 Southampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great rental property in quiet neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features the Master and an additional bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms up. No carpet downstairs - all laminate or tile. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, upgraded back splash and 5 burner gas stove. SS Fridge stays with the rental. Tons of closet space in this house - HUGE walk in pantry and Master closet. Large yard with covered patio. Pets on a case by case basis. Miller Elementary School and Breckenridge Park are walking distance away. Close to 190, 75, CitiLine, and State Farm. Hurry - this one will not last!