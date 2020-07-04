All apartments in Richardson
5803 Kensington Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5803 Kensington Drive

5803 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

5803 Kensington Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Carrington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious 5 bedroom home in Richardson with Plano schools. Close to Breckinridge Park. Wood floors, formal living & dining lead to family room with fireplace, large kitchen with corian counters & lots of cabinet space, electric cooktop, ss appliances. 1 bedroom (or study!) down with access to full bath. Upstairs is a game room with master & 3 guest bedrooms. Master has private bath with large walk-in closet, oversized vanity, separate shower. The backyard will be your place to relax with an screened-in porch leading to a brick patio and a yard with mature shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Kensington Drive have any available units?
5803 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 5803 Kensington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 5803 Kensington Drive offer parking?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5803 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

