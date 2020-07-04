5803 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Spacious 5 bedroom home in Richardson with Plano schools. Close to Breckinridge Park. Wood floors, formal living & dining lead to family room with fireplace, large kitchen with corian counters & lots of cabinet space, electric cooktop, ss appliances. 1 bedroom (or study!) down with access to full bath. Upstairs is a game room with master & 3 guest bedrooms. Master has private bath with large walk-in closet, oversized vanity, separate shower. The backyard will be your place to relax with an screened-in porch leading to a brick patio and a yard with mature shade trees.