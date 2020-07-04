All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 5403 Galahad Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
5403 Galahad Lane
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

5403 Galahad Lane

5403 Galahad Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5403 Galahad Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Knights Bridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 BR 3.5 BA home in sought-after Knights Bridge Estates. Expansive, open interior with high ceilings and many windows for plenty of natural light. 2 story family room with fireplace opens to patio and private back yard. Granite countertops and center island in the kitchen, plus separate enclosed laundry area. Secluded master ensuite with separate vanities and a large walk-in closet. The enclosed downstairs office with a closet could be another bedroom. 3 upstairs bedrooms all have attached bathrooms. Large upstairs 2nd living area with huge storage closet. Next to Breckenridge Park and multiple shopping and dining choices. Zoned for the highly-rated Miller Elementary School. Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Galahad Lane have any available units?
5403 Galahad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Galahad Lane have?
Some of 5403 Galahad Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Galahad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Galahad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Galahad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Galahad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 5403 Galahad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Galahad Lane offers parking.
Does 5403 Galahad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Galahad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Galahad Lane have a pool?
No, 5403 Galahad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Galahad Lane have accessible units?
No, 5403 Galahad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Galahad Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 Galahad Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District