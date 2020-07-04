5403 Galahad Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 BR 3.5 BA home in sought-after Knights Bridge Estates. Expansive, open interior with high ceilings and many windows for plenty of natural light. 2 story family room with fireplace opens to patio and private back yard. Granite countertops and center island in the kitchen, plus separate enclosed laundry area. Secluded master ensuite with separate vanities and a large walk-in closet. The enclosed downstairs office with a closet could be another bedroom. 3 upstairs bedrooms all have attached bathrooms. Large upstairs 2nd living area with huge storage closet. Next to Breckenridge Park and multiple shopping and dining choices. Zoned for the highly-rated Miller Elementary School. Ready for move-in.