Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful one story in sought after Richland Park. This home has been updated and has everything. There are wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a separate utility! The large living room overlooks the large backyard and covered patio.