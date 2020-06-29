All apartments in Richardson
515 Bedford Drive

515 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Bedford Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous & Charming Updated One Story Home on a Corner Lot! Over $60K Renovated 3 BR 2 BA in Highly Sought-after Richardson ISD. Great location, close to UT-Dallas, Dart Rrail, 75 and the Bush Toll Road. Beautiful New Flooring throughout. New Cali Vinyl Flooring, New Carpet, New C-Tiles in wet area. Interior and Exterior Custom Paint, New Brushed Nickel Lighting Fixtures, Interior Doors, Hardware, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, and Cabinets. Both Bathrooms Updated with Quartz Counter Tops and frame-less custom glass showers in Master Bathroom. New Tiles Surrounded. Large Backyard with Extended Driveway. Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Bedford Drive have any available units?
515 Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 515 Bedford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 515 Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Bedford Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Bedford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 515 Bedford Drive has a pool.
Does 515 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Bedford Drive has units with dishwashers.

