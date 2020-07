Amenities

oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

Location Location Location! New listing spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms charming house with huge backyard for lease in a quiet Richardson neighborhood. 1.1 mile driving distance to UTD. Minutes to supermarket and restaurants. Great for family and welcome students of 4. Current lease will not end until July 31st. Please wear mask and shoes off while showing. Showing by appointment only. Thank you!